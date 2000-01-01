KRFT is a modular instrument for expressive music production that we built to challenge the two decade old paradigm of the multi-track DAW.
Designed from the ground up with a focus on live experimentation and expressive interactions, KRFT will inspire you to make music that would normally be out of reach.
Rather than being confined to a fixed interface KRFT lets you create a surface that suits your musical needs whether you're building an experimental groove box or composing an entire track.
Use it standalone with its powerful internal audio engine or with your studio & MIDI enabled gear, such as Ableton Live or Logic Pro X.
“App of the week. A novel music app that encourages creativity beyond just making songs, through reimagining composition and also the very instruments you play”
Stuff TV
“I haven’t been able to put this thing down for days”
9to5Mac
KRFT is a canvas for your musical ideas that can be controlled and interpreted on the fly.
Recorded loops, custom samples, dials and more can all be controlled from one unified interface. This structure lends itself to live play, each performance being unique and instinctive.
Build your canvas from musical cells, each shape with a different behaviour.
Loops provide the core of your composition and dials, morphs and fills allow you to add flair and excitement. Group cells to give your track structure ― build as much or as little as you need.
KRFT is all about customizability. Editing your recordings or sequencing notes is quick and easy in the Matrix.
Fine adjustments to the sounds and cell interactions can be edited directly from within the app — no need for external software.
KRFT can also control other iOS music apps and MIDI enabled desktop software and hardware.
It supports Ableton Link for synchronization and beat matching. You can also record out your performance into a DAW as either audio or MIDI data.